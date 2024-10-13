LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

