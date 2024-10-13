LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. UBS Group raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

