LVW Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after buying an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $47,082,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 221.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,113,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 767,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Bank of America upped their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

