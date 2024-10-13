LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 95,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Zoetis by 37.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $190.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

