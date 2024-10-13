LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,534 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,036 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

