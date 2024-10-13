LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of COP opened at $110.49 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
