Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 142.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 71.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGS opened at $216.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $164.79 and a one year high of $217.32.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Sports

In related news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total value of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.