Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $262.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $264.14.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

