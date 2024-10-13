Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,172 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,199,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYDB stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

