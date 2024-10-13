Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

