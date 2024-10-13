Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,797,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,688,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,920,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,970,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,422,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.