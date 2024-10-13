Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PVH were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,623,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,382,000 after buying an additional 284,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PVH by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,148,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PVH by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,320,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 13,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,069 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PVH by 15.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 916,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,977,000 after purchasing an additional 124,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Bank of America cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $154.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.13 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

