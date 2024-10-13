Mather Group LLC. Decreases Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 27,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.