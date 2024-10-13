Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $320.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.07, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.72.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,774,798. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

