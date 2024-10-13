Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

