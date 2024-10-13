Mather Group LLC. Has $102,000 Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after buying an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $42.96 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

