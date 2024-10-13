Mather Group LLC. Has $109,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,040,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 836.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 473,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,133,000 after acquiring an additional 422,676 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,914,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 643,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,771,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $188.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The company had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

