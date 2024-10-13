Mather Group LLC. Has $126,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,890 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 254,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after buying an additional 59,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $454.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $455.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TDY shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

