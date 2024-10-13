Mather Group LLC. Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

