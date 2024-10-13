Mather Group LLC. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after buying an additional 173,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,772,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,105,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,642 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 48.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 740,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,195 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in ResMed by 61.1% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 725,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,780,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 1.1 %

ResMed stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $255.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $3,145,832.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,441,185.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.