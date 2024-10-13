Mather Group LLC. Has $176,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $744,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 58.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

