Mather Group LLC. Has $180,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Citigroup lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

LHX opened at $246.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $247.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

