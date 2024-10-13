Mather Group LLC. Has $97,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $450.45 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $450.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average of $377.04.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

