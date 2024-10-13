Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

