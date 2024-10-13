Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 295.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $4,036,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $1,109,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Up 2.6 %

MRNA stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,184 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

