Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $58,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $203.36 and a twelve month high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.47.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

