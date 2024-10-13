Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.67. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.96 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

