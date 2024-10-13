Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.54. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

