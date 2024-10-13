Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in FOX were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 30,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

