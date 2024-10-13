Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.63 per share, with a total value of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,227,292.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,972.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.81. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

