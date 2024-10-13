Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.37 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.