Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,514,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,962,000 after purchasing an additional 604,142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,485,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,167,000 after purchasing an additional 292,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,656 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.