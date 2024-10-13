Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,546,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $16,964,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

BRX stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

