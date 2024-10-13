Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock valued at $300,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Up 0.1 %

Etsy stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

