Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PayPal by 31.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $42,297,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

