Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $67,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $198.26 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.60 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Rich sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $824,370.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,686,201.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.97.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

