Mather Group LLC. Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,371,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,330,000 after acquiring an additional 770,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 693,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 56,273 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 613,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,257,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.