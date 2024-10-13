Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,923 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

