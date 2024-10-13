Mather Group LLC. Sells 305 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $72,550,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.7 %

LVS stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

