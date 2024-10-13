Mather Group LLC. Sells 426 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 577,439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 542,801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $6,907,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter worth about $6,273,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Ray sold 53,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,918,724.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.