Mather Group LLC. Sells 493 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 115.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

