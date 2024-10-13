Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $89.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

