Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $330.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.04 and its 200-day moving average is $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.