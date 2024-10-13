M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,129,000 after acquiring an additional 93,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,442 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,993,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

NYSE:MTB opened at $185.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.12. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $185.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

