National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth about $86,218,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in National Grid by 19.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 8,101.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

