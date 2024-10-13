Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 354 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $170.72 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

