NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 509,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $117,004,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $65,830,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $3,089,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $238.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

