Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 180 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after acquiring an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,002,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE IR opened at $100.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

