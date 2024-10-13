Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $359,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Century Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

CCS stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

