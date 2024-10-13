Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -980.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

